Manawatū iwi organisations find unique ways to support whānau during lockdown

Tiktok videos and bringing in the army are some of the ways Te Tihi o Ruahine Whānau Ora Alliance is responding to COVID-19.

The alliance of eight iwi, hapū and Māori organisations which provide whānau-centred services, alongside government agencies and councils, throughout the mid-central region is proving to be a success story.

Last week, boxes of kai and hygiene packs were distributed from Palmerston North to Whanganui and Levin and places in between.

It was a hive of activity when 33 army personnel joined other kaimahi and volunteers to pack and send out hundreds of care packs to whānau facing hardship.

Tapatahi spoke to the CEO of Te Tihi o Ruahine Whānau Ora Alliance, Materoa Mar, about the successful mahi they are running to support whānau.