Manawatū strongwoman eyes the podium after only three years' training

Shayna Wirihana, of Ngāti Porou and Hauraki Waikato, is taking the strongwomen world by storm, claiming two national titles on her way to her No. 13 ranking globally.

Wirihana began her journey in the world of strong women only three years ago with the help of her partner, Connor, and since then, her whole whānau has jumped on board, but she says none of them are her toughest competitors.

“My biggest competition is myself,” she says.

“My whānau keep me in that competitive space, but yeah, my partner, dad, brother, and mum keeps me on my toes.”

140kg 60-second AMARAP squats at the NZs Strongest Women competition 2020

For more on this story watch Te Ao at 6.30 pm on Māori TV.

Thanks to the first Covid-19 lockdown last year, the Wirihana whānau has created its own family gym, equipped with everything Wirihana needs to prepare for upcoming events next year.

“I’ve been invited to attend the world's strongest women comp in Florida next year, and the southern hemisphere strongest women in Australia. So fingers crossed, next year that will be me.”