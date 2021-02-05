Manawatu Tangimoana fire ravages forest

Fire and emergency services are battling a bush fire that has been ablaze overnight in the Manawatū Tangimoana Forest between the townships of Bulls and Foxton.

Fire and emergency services were called to the blaze at 6pm last night.

50 firefighters and personnel have been battling the fire that has burnt through 45 hectares of bush.

Six helicopters and heavy machinery have been used to create fire breaks to try and control the fire.

A local from the Himatangi Beach Holiday Park told Te Ao Māori News northerly winds blew ash all over their premises this morning. But the winds have since changed and staff are now able to clean up the holiday park.

Locals are asked to take extra care on Lake Road as they pass Manawatū Tangimoana Forest.

UPDATE AT 2.30PM

The fire is 90% contained but still active.

Fire and Emergency services have reduced the number of helicopters but have said the fire won’t be completely out today.

Crews are expecting to be on scene for the next couple of days to create barriers 10 metres in width around the fire.

A fire investigator is on the scene and is investigating the cause and origin of the fire.

UPDATE AT 5PM

The fire is around 95% contained and has now burnt 53 hectares of bush.

Ground crews and heavy machinery will continue to work throughout the night to contain the fire.

Two helicopters and additional fire crews will return tomorrow morning.