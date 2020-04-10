Manawatū-Whanganui whānau to receive Whānau Ora essentials

Whānau memebers in need of basic essentials living within the Ngāti Rangi, Ngāti Raukawa, and Rangitāne borders will be receiving their Whānau Ora packs from today onwards.

Local iwi have been working closely with whānau to insure the right support is provided during this time and its an Easter treat for many families living rough during this lockdown period.

Bruce Kereama (Ngāti Raukawa, Ngāti Kauwhata) says, "We can support some of our whānau who have been locked up at this time in their homes and look at how we can support them by supplying them with some resources."

While there is a huge number of Māori living in Palmerston North and Whanganui, there's also a huge number of the Māori community living rurally on the outskirts of the cities.

"With the lockdown and all that it makes it hard for them to travel and get out there. So utilising our home organisations in those areas we've been able to get out there and find those people and be able to provide them with some resource to be able to support them through this process," Kereama says.

Linton Army base personnel stepped in to lend a hand, as many hands makes light work.

"As it is a time of unknown for the nation we are here to help out where we can. We've put things in place for us to be able to act when we need to in line with the governments' intent," says Lieutenant Josh Elton, Platoon Commander for NZDF central response team.

"The quicker we can do it the faster the people at the other end can benefit from the resources."

The products include a range of cleaning products to encourage whānau to maintain hygeine standards while the country continues to combat the virus.

Vanessa Sidney-Richmond, Pou Whirinaki at Te Tihi Whānau Ora in Palmerston North says, "There's the spray cleaner. There's dishwasher, there's toilet paper. Chux wipes, hand soap, as well and also boxes of reusable gloves."

For some families it may be a struggle to get down to their local shops therefore this is an alternative way to support those families.

"Our whānau are agile they know what they are needing so it is about having options available for them and obviously the winter, the kai and the hygiene packs are being made ready for them," Sidney-Richmond says.

Packages will continue to be delivered throughout the lockdown period to ensure whānau living in hardship get the support they need.