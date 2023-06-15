Māngere hapū throws hat in ring for bid over airport shares

Te Ahiwaru trustee Anya Tahere said Waikato-Tainui has significant resource already, and if shares were given to it, it would “cut [Te Ahiwaru] settlement opportunities off at the feet”. Lawrence Smith / Stuff

By Karanama Ruru, Stuff

A Māngere-based hapū has declared it is the rightful recipient of any available Auckland Airport shares, saying that any discussions involving the sale of shares must include it.

Te Ahiwaru is calling on the council, government and iwi to “acknowledge their ahi kaa” as mana whenua of the Māngere region.

Auckland councillors voted through Wayne Brown’s budget proposal last week, and agreed to sell a 7% stake in Auckland International Airport.

“For too long Te Ahiwaru have been overlooked and dismissed in the political and environmental landscape of Tāmaki Makaurau,” Te Ahiwaru trustee Anya Tahere said.

“We are the mana whenua and ahi kaa of lands in and around the airport and have been directly impacted by its development and growth, for generations.”

Tahere said Waikato-Tainui has significant resources already, and if shares were given to it, it would “cut [Te Ahiwaru] settlement opportunities off at the feet”.

Waikato-Tainui has also declared it is seeking a sizeable chunk of any Auckland Airport shares put up for sale to settle outstanding claims in the Tāmaki Makaurau region. Photo / Stuff

“Our people deserve to be recognised and compensated for the 1863 land confiscations and following injustices that have led to land loss, awa and moana degradation... to our papakāinga in Ihumātao – the longest continual settlement of Māori in Tāmaki Makaurau,” Tahere said.

“Any discussion about Auckland Council’s airport shares that don’t include Te Ahiwaru is a direct and intentional strike against our mana motuhake and rangatiratanga.”

Tahere said while Waikato-Tainui might own hotels at the airport, it is Te Ahiwaru who is working directly on new terminal renovations and designs taking place.

This comes after Waikato-based iwi Waikato-Tainui declared it was seeking a sizeable chunk of any Auckland Airport shares put up for sale to settle outstanding claims in the Tāmaki Makaurau region.

Waikato-Tainui chairperson Tukoroirangi Morgan said he had talked to Auckland mayor Wayne Brown recently, and implored him to sell the shares to the iwi, via the government, rather than to a foreign buyer.

“Wayne Brown and I have an open and transparent relationship where I can pick up the phone," Morgan said.

Selling the airport shares will earn the council around $900 million to pay down debt and save an estimated $23m in interest at the start of the new financial year on July 1.

Aucklanders face an average rates rise of 7.7% for average-value properties.

Treaty Negotiations Minister Andrew Little told Stuff the Crown did not buy shares to settle Treaty claims.