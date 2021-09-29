Maniapoto cloak returned after 131 years in UK

A cloak reputed to belong to celebrated Waikato wars chief Rewi Maniapoto is back in Aotearoa after 131 years in the UK.

The kaitaka was discovered in a cupboard in England by a Sussex couple who traced it back to a pākehā relative connected to Rewi Maniapoto.

Historians say Maniapoto stayed with settler John Grice in Cambridge when he was attending Native Land Court sittings at the conclusion of the Waikato wars. Grice returned to the UK in the late 1800s having been gifted the cloak.

After its discovery, the taonga was housed in the Horniman Museum in London, while discussions began to repatriate it for safekeeping to Te Papa in Wellington.

Kaawhia te Murahi from Ngāti Maniapoto says he’s 'very relieved' teams in Aotearoa and the UK could see it returned home.

“We had an amazing team working on this project for the last two years, five people working behind the scenes, squirrelling away, both here and of course in London as well. We were lucky that we had the support and services of Julia Grierson, who's the conservator at Horniman Museum in London.”

Murahi says the cultural significance of the taonga can't be overstated, both to commemorate Maniapoto's skill as a warrior, but also the significance of the gift.

"The fact that it was gifted to John Grice, we understand was a symbol, a token of friendship, and a token of bridge-building between cultures." he says.

The new owners are yet to be disclosed but Murahi confirms they are of Maniapoto descent, he says he is hopeful the Kaitaka could even become part of the Waikato war commemorations next month and into the future.

“That's a matter that needs to be discussed with the new owners, but I'm hopeful that's going to be a key part of the commemorations given the historical relationship with the kaitaka and the rangatira Rewi Manga Maniapoto. It's been away a long time and I think it would be a wonderful way to bring the cloak back to Aotearoa New Zealand” he said.