Manitoba police being urged to check landfill sites for remains of Indigenous victims

Warning: Distressing content. Original story by APTN News.

Developments had happened in the past week in the unfolding story of four Indigenous women who may have died at the hands of an accused serial killer in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada.

Four Indigenous women are thought to have been his victims: Morgan Harris, Rebecca Contois, Marcedes Myran, and a fourth person whom APTN is referring to as Buffalo Woman (Mashkode Bizhiki'ikw). The bodies of two of them are likely in a private landfill outside the city.

Lastly, and perhaps most disturbingly, police say they won't look for them.

According to Statistics Canada, at least 11 Indigenous women have been murdered in Winnipeg in 2022.

Police arrested Jeremy Skibicki in May 2022 and charged him with first-degree murder for the death of Contois – whose partial remains were found in the city’s Brady landfill site.

Police at the time said they had reason to believe there could be more victims.

This month Skibicki has been charged with three more counts of first-degree murder for the deaths of Harris, Myrna and Buffalo Woman.

Police informed the family and the media that searching Prairie Green was not possible due to the amount of time that had elapsed and the amount of trash that had been dumped there.

Indigenous groups and leaders urged police to conduct a search anyway and suggested that police Chief Danny Smyth resign.

A privately owned landfill, Prairie Green, has decided to halt operations while a choice is made regarding what to do next.