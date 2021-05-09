Manly Sea Eagles expecting a 'tough one' against the Warriors

The Warriors will be wary of the Manly Sea Eagles when they meet them Sunday afternoon in Sydney. The last time they met, on the Central Coast in round 5, the Sea Eagles scored an upset single point win, 13-12.

Since then the Warriors have downed the Dragons and Cowboys and lost by 20 plus points to the Storm. Manly, on the other hand, have had big 30 plus points wins over the Titans and Tigers and last week were mauled away to the Panthers 28-16.

Warriors v Sea Eagles Highlights (Round 5). Source / nrl.com

With one less win than the Warriors, the Sea Eagles with three wins and five losses are back in 12th.

Manly coach Des Hasler is expecting "a tough one" against the Warriors today, describing them as a challenging side to play.

"They've got a great attacking game, they run the ball, they're playing with great width and they've got a very astute kicking game so it'll be a tough one," he told the Manly media team in an interview Saturday.

Hasler singled out several of the Warriors players as especially testing for sides to come up against.

He said the Warriors had "a lot more strike certainly using RTS [Roger Tuivasa-Sheck]" and also highlighted "young [Reece] Walsh" who he said "might come off the bench."

"Chanel Harris and young [Kodi] Nikorima, they sort of ask questions the whole time. You can't afford to be on the back foot."

The Sea Eagles have lost their past six games at Lottoland in Brookvale.

Kick-off is at 4pm NZ time.