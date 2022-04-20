Manu Caddie: Cloak the land in indigenous forest

After the recent floods that hammered the East Coast, a lot of the Tairāwhiti waterways saw a build-up of lumber slash blocking waterways, which has caused concern amongst locals.

Calls have been made to revisit the rules for logging and the debris left behind after the completion of the job to prevent riverways from being blocked and damaged.

The east coast has been dealing with the issue for many years and Manu Caddie (Ngāti Pūkenga, Ngāti Hauā) joined Te Ao Tapatahi to explain the plight the East Coast is in every time there is a major weather event.

Slash is the logs and wood debris that is doing the damage during and after weather bombs. “This last event has been a real wake up call, and there has been a lot of slash that has come into waterways and onto beaches.”

“This is going to be exacerbated as there are more frequent and more severe flooding events.”

Caddie said State Highway 35 is open again after the latest floods but it's still a” precarious drive” with a lot of slips and dropouts damaging the roads and reports that a lot of side roads are out of action as well.

Permanent forest needed

“There are quite high cliffs that need to be remediated before the roads are opened and farms that are covered in meters of mud with rivers and streams full of woody debris.”

Caddie said the excess wood from the planting of the pine is left on the sides of the hills and is washed down into the waterways. This has drastic effects on the ecology of the waterways, the kaimoana and on the ocean.

“These will be issues that we need to address through a more permanent native and exotic forest in the future.”

Caddie said the overall goal for land that has had a history of high erosion-prone land, clear-felling for farmland and clear-felling for foresty is a “permanent forest -bring back ngahere, bring back biodiversity. We’ve lost so much in the country and in the region. So we need good pest control and cloaking the land in what it's supposed to be cloaked in, which is indigenous forest rather than plantation mono-crops”.

“That's the big challenge. We’ve got to find ways of making an income from the native bush.”