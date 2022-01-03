Manukau homicide victim named, offenders still unknown

Counties Manukau Police have named 21-year-old Joseph Tauiti as the man who died in Middlemore Hospital on January 1st 2022 at 6 am following an altercation in the Manukau Velodrome carpark the night before.

“Our thoughts and sympathies are with Mr Tauiti’s family who Police, alongside Victim Support, has been supporting at this tragic time,” says Counties Manukau Police on their Facebook page this morning.

A police spokesperson said that a number of individuals have been spoken to regarding the incident and detectives are working to identify anyone involved in the incident.

Anyone with information regarding the incident at the velodrome carpark between the hours of 5 am and 6 am on Saturday, January 1st is asked to contact Police on 105, quoting file number 220101/8975 or you can provide information anonymously by ringing Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.