Manukau road closed as police deal with threat

By Te Ao - Māori News

Police attended an incident on Redoubt Road in Manukau this morning in which the major Auckland road was blocked to traffic.

Police tell Te Ao, "This was an incident where a person was threatening to self-harm. Cordons were put in place but fortunately it has all been resolved now, with nobody injured."

National helplines:

Need to talk? Free call or text 1737 any time for support from a trained counsellor 

Lifeline – 0800 543 354 (0800 LIFELINE) or free text 4357 (HELP)

Suicide Crisis Helpline – 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO)

Healthline – 0800 611 116

Samaritans – 0800 726 666 

