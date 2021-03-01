Manukau station gets 'deep cleaning' to stop further outbreak

Fogging taking place at Manukau station / Source: MMS Group

The Manukau Train and Bus Stations have been sanitised after it was revealed a positive community Covid-19 case was using the vicinity.

Buses and trains are also being spot-checked, with touch surfaces being regularly cleaned.

Two new community cases tested positive at the weekend and both are a part of the Auckland February cluster.

One of the new cases is a student at the Manukau Institute of Technology (MIT) at the Manukau train station campus.

Auckland Transport says the student did not use public transport but as a precaution it has undertaken fog (spray) sanitation of the stations due to their proximity to MIT.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) says contact tracing of the Manukau Institute of Technology campus has identified 21 close contacts of the student, who are being followed up and provided advice from public health staff regarding isolating and testing.

If using public transport for essential travel, everyone is required to maintain one metre physical distancing and wear a face covering.

Papatoetoe High School

A total of 31 close contacts to the Papatoetoe High School student, who tested positive on February 14, have been identified. One of the close contacts has tested positive. This was reported by the Ministry of Health last week. All other close contacts have tested negative.



There are 1,519 casual plus contacts and 1,514 students and staff have returned at least one negative test result since February 15.



All casual plus contacts have been undergoing a follow-up test since February 22, and all results from the follow-up tests have been negative.

Contact tracing

Following the February outbreak, KFC Botany became a location of interest as it was revealed one of the positive cases is a staff member there.

Some 11 close plus contacts were identified and seven of these people have returned negative test results so far.



All other test results received so far have come back negative.

A total of 1,847 people reported being at KFC Botany at the times of interest. These people have been asked to isolate for 14 days and be tested at day 5 and day 12 after their exposure to the case. So far, 1,794 negative test results have come back for this group.

Dark Vapes East Tamaki is also a location of interest and contact tracing has identified a total of seven close and close plus contacts. All people have returned negative results for their day five test.



People are required to follow the Alert Level guidance relevant for where they are staying. Auckland is currently at Alert Level 3 and the rest of New Zealand is at Alert Level 2.



However, if someone has been in Auckland recently, they should check the locations of interest page to find out if they might have been exposed.

To find the latest information about the Covid-19 situation in New Zealand see the government’s website: https://covid19.govt.nz/