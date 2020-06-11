Manukau superclinic scores $210m funding injection

The coalition government says it will spend more than $210 million in new funding for the Manukau Health Park (Superclinic).

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern pledged the funds in a press conference held today on the superclinic's Great South Rd site.

This will go toward four new theatres and more specialised scanning equipment.

The Health Park serves as an outpatient facility for the Counties Manukau health board area. It acts almost as an extension of Middlemore Hospital.

The new funds will also pay for an expansion of breast, renal and eye services.