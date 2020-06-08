Manurewa Marae bears impact of COVID pandemic

While the country prepares to move to Alert Level 1 this week, a South Auckland marae says the decision has come too late, and they are now left scrambling to find ways to keep their doors open.

Over 30 marae within Auckland have banded together under 'Te Kotahi a Tāmaki' in an effort to strengthen their bid for government financial assistance. Manurewa Marae, which depends on koha and community projects, reduced their operations during lock-down and now they're feeling its pinch.

Manurewa Marae chair Rangi Mclean explains the impacts of COVID-19 on their overall operations.