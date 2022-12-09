Manurewa Marae offers whānau a healthy Christmas helping hand

Manurewa Marae is celebrating the families in South Auckland communities with a Christmas at the Pā event, in which its people will be lifting spirits and general health, offering vaccinations, kai, entertainment, and gifts to families.

‘We all know Christmas. It's that time of year meant to be the happiest joyful time of the year for whānau. But we know here in our community it's the hardest time of the year for whānau here in Manurewa," marae chief executive Takutai Kemp says.

Next week the marae will start handing out presents, health services, and kai packages as part of a drive by the Auckland City Mission's Six Days of Christmas project. Due to high demand, the marae has established a call centre to help.

"Supporting Auckland City Mission and the Six Days of Christmas kaupapa, we will support 2000 whānau with Christmas kai packs, fruit, veggies and presents again, just to be able to whakamana whānau."

Christmas at the pā starts today and on Wednesday, December 14, the roll-out for Six Days of Christmas starts at the marae.



