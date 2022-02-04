Manurewa woman acknowledged for helping whānau in need

Debbie Munro or Whaea Debs has been acknowledged for her charitable service to whānau in the Maurewa community by having a van named after her. But this isnt any old van, it’s an Orange Sky one - a mobile hygiene service for the homeless.

“Yeah I'm still trying to come to terms with it,” Munroe said.

“But it's cool because we are taking it to Christchurch and it's going to be based there, so that's a bonus to walk away from the centre and take the van all the way to Christchurch to help those that need a helping hand there.”

Munroe runs the Waka of Caring centre in the heart of Manurewa, which has been providing warm meals, clothing and assistance to whanau in need for the past two and a half years.

She says there have been more working class people needing help recently.

“It's way beyond homeless now, it's anyone and everyone. Whānau just cannot afford to provide kai for their whānau for a whole week, they just can't do it."

Although the demand has increased, so has the support she continues to receive from the community.

We've had the most amazing support in the past six months, whether it be kai, clothing. We just managed to secure two big fridges, that cater for a hell of a lot of kai."