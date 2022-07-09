Many Māori don't realise they are already leaders - leadership trainer

Leadership trainer Michael Moka is about to host a special event in Tāmaki Makaurau with some major companies to celebrate their success is moving Māori into leadership[ roles.

Moka is the founder of the consultancy firm, Indigenous Growth, which empowers employees with a programme based on indigenous values, and works with major corporations to move the Māori workforce into senior leadership roles.

To date, clients include SkyCity Entertainment, Fletcher Building, NZ Post and Air New Zealand.

Moka, of Te Arawa, said he started his company in 2013 after recognising there was a major lack of Māori representation in business leadership.

'Role models for our children'

It came after he worked in the executive leadership development area for five years and saw only a handful of Māori in leadership.

“What we know is that, if you’re not at the table, then you’re on the menu hoping to be chosen. So we wanted to conquer the poverty cycle by developing our Māori leaders or Māori people to take up a leadership role in their organisation because they are the role models for our children.”

Many large companies wanted to embrace the indigenous culture and Moka said it was "our greatest competitive advantage”.

“There is a lot of wasted unrealised potential within these organisations with our Māori staff.”

'Turn our everyday role models into the trend'

“You’ll see some of our aunties and uncles on the frontline but they are also behind the scenes running tangihanga, they are running our kitchens, they are managing hundreds of people but they still don’t think they can be a team leader.”

Moka said that it was important for tamariki and rangatahi to see Māori in these roles of leadership. “What this kaupapa is trying to do is turn our everyday role models into a trend.”