Māori ABs and Manu Samoa set to thrill fans in Auckland

The Māori All Blacks will run out against Manu Samoa at Mt Smart Stadium in Auckland on Saturday afternoon looking to build on their 35-10 win last weekend in Wellington. The game is the lead-in to the All Blacks and Tonga test also at the same ground.

Māori coach Clayton McMillan (Ngāi Te Rangi, Ngāi Tamawhariua, Te Rangihouhiri) has selected Chiefs forward Ollie Norris (Ngāpuhi) at loosehead prop who will make his debut for the side.

Highlights of the Māori All Blacks v Manu Samoa first game in Wellington. Source / YouTube

His brother Jacob Norris made his own Māori ABs debut last Saturday, so it will be a special occasion for the siblings and their whānau.

"It's been a fair while since we've played together so it will be exciting if I get picked this weekend," 21-year-old Ollie said in an interview earlier this week before finding out he had made the match day team.

Māori All Black debutant Ollie Norris with brother Jacob Norris. Source / All Blacks.com (YouTube)

After suffering a knee injury, Ollie told All Blacks.com, the Chiefs recommended he shift from flanker to prop, something he said he was reluctant to do. "It ended up being the best decision of my life, to be fair," he said.

"I haven't shared the field with this one (older brother Jacob Norris) since I was a prop. So it will be interesting not being side by side at the back of the scrum. I'll be at the front doing all the hard work while he's relaxing behind me."

The Māori All Blacks and Manu Samoa kick-off at 4.30pm, while the All Blacks and Tonga test gets underway at 7.05pm.

The match day 23 for the Māori ABs are:

1. Tamaiti Williams (Canterbury/Crusaders/Ngāpuhi)

2. Ash Dixon (Kāpene) © (Hawke’s Bay/Highlanders/Ngāti Tahinga)

3. Josh Hohneck (Otago/Highlanders/ Ngāti Manuhiri /Ngāti Whātua)

4. Manaaki Selby-Rickit (Bay of Plenty/Highlanders/Ngāti Raukawa/Ngāti Tūwharetoa)

5. Pari Pari Parkinson (Tasman/Highlanders/Te Whānau Apanui)

6. Reed Prinsep (Canterbury/Hurricanes/Te Rārawa)

7. Billy Harmon (Canterbury/Highlanders/Ngāi Tahu)

8. Whetukamokamo Douglas (Bay of Plenty/Crusaders/ Ngāti Porou/Ngāti Whakaue)

9. Sam Nock (Northland/Blues/Ngāpuhi)

10. Otere Black (Bay of Plenty/Blues/Ngāi Tuhoe/Te Whānau ā Apanui/Ngāti Tūwharetoa)

11. Sean Wainui (Bay of Plenty/Chiefs/Ngāi Tuhoe/Ngā Arikikaiputahi/Ngāti Porou)

12. Alex Nankivell (Tasman/Chiefs/Ngāpuhi)

13. Billy Proctor (Wellington/Hurricanes/Ngai Te Rangi/Ngāpuhi)

14. Jonah Lowe (Hawke’s Bay/Chiefs/Ngāti Pikiao)

15. Josh Ioane (Otago/Highlanders/Te Rārawa)

16. Kurt Eklund (Bay of Plenty/Blues/Ngāti Kahu)

17. Ollie Norris (Waikato/Chiefs/Ngāpuhi)

18. Marcel Renata (Auckland/Blues/ Ngāti Whānaunga/Ngāi Takoto)

19. Isaia Walker-Leawere (Hawke’s Bay/Hurricanes/Ngāti Porou)

20. Josh Dickson (Otago/Highlanders/Ngāi Tahu)

21. Bryn Hall (North Harbour/Crusaders/ Ngāti Ranginui)

22. Rameka Poihipi (Canterbury/Chiefs/Ngāti Whakaue)

23. Shaun Stevenson (North Harbour/Chiefs/Ngāpuhi)