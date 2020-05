The government's $175 million announcement of support for the arts and creative sector has been welcomed by one Māori actor based in Rotorua.

Actor, writer and producer, Cian Elyse White, is best known internationally for her onscreen role in Australia's comedy-drama series 800 Words.

White aims to increase Māori participation in the arts by offering to give advice to any Māori creative wishing to apply for government funding.