Māori All Blacks' 2021 squad named

The 2021 Māori All Blacks squad has been named by coach Clayton McMillan ahead of their two-match series against Samoa, with Ash Dixon kāpene of the team.

21-year old Chiefs prop Ollie Norris and Highlanders loose forward Josh Dickson make their debut.

The squad is:

Props:

Josh Hohneck (Otago- Ngāti Manuhiri / Ngāti Whātua)

Pouri Rakete-Stones (Hawkes Bay - Ngāpuhi)

Ollie Norris* (Waikato - Ngāpuhi)

Marcel Renata (Auckland - Ngāti Whānaunga / Ngāi Takoto)

Tamaiti Williams (Canterbury - Ngāpuhi)

Hookers:

Ash Dixon [kāpene] (Hawkes Bay - Ngāti Tahinga)

Kurt Eklund (Bay of Plenty- Ngāti Kahu)

Locks:

Manaaki Selby-Rickit (Bay Of Plenty - Ngāti Raukawa / Ngāti Tūwharetoa)

Isaia Walker-Leawere (Hawkes Bay - Ngāti Porou)

Pari Pari Parkinson (Tasman - Te Whānau ā Apanui)

Josh Dickson* (Otago - Ngāi Tahu)

Loose Forwards:

Billy Harmon (Canterbury - Ngāi Tahu)

Reed Prinsep (Canterbury -Te Rārawa)

Whetukamokamo Douglas (Bay of Plenty - Ngāti Porou / Ngāti Whakaue)

Half Backs:

Bryn Hall (North Harbour - Ngāti Ranginui)

Sam Nock (Northland - Ngāpuhi)

First five-eighths:

Otere Black (Bay of Plenty - Ngāi Tuhoe/Te Whānau ā Apanui/Ngāti Tūwharetoa)

Josh Ioane (Otago - Te Rārawa)

Midfield:

Billy Proctor (Wellington - Ngai Te Rangi / Ngāpuhi)

Quinn Tupaea (Waikato - Waikato)

Alex Nankivell (Tasman - Ngāpuhi)

Outside Backs:

Sean Wainui (Bay of Plenty - Ngāi Tuhoe / Ngā Arikikaiputahi / Ngāti Porou)

Shaun Stevenson (North Harbour - Ngāpuhi)

Jonah Lowe (Hawkes Bay - Ngāti Pikiao)

Kaleb Trask (Bay of Plenty - Ngāpuhi)

The Māori All Blacks played just one match in 2020, scoring a 28-21 victory over Moana Pasifika in Hamilton.

Their first game against Samoa will be at Sky Stadium in Wellington on Saturday, June 26. They wrap up in the Māori All Blacks vs Samoa/All Blacks vs Tonga double-header at Mt Smart Stadium on Saturday, July 3.

The team for the first game is yet to be named.