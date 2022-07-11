Māori All Blacks up for challenge of resurgent Irish

Māori All Blacks co-captain TJ Perenara says Ireland's win over the All Blacks on Saturday night will make his team's clash against the tourists tomorrow night more challenging than the first clash three weeks ago.

"They're a physical team. They hold the ball for more portions of the game. And I thought they defended really well, for big passages as well. So we know we've got our hands full tomorrow night. But we look forward to that," he told media today.

For Perenara, it will be his first start on his home ground in the capital for the Māori All Blacks, coming off the bench in the first match in Hamilton.

"I'm really excited to be able to captain Te Kapa o Māori at home, in front of my whānau. It will be something that I'm really looking forward to and being able to do it with my mate Webby (Brad Weber) again is something that will be really enjoyable."

Despite the Māori All Blacks thrashing the Irish in the tour opener, Perenara knows it won't be the same on Tuesday night. He says his team will need to improve that performance again if it wants to keep its undefeated status against the Emerald Isle.

"If we rolled out exactly what we did, the Irish will be good enough to counter that. So big parts of the game we want to keep because we did a lot of good things there but we also need to grow in those areas, too.

No resting on laurels

"There are parts of the game [where] the Irish cut us up a little bit. We need to nullify that and make sure we don't give them those sorts of opportunities because I think they'll feel they didn't execute on some opportunities that they had against us last time."

While the Irish will be buoyed by their 23-12 win in Dunedin, Perenara believes the visitors won't be resting on their laurels.

"They'll see each game as a new game. You take the positives and the negatives from the previous game, and you learn from it. But, if you rely on momentum to build performances, that can be bad because, if you lose a couple, then you have to rely on that negative momentum as well. So they'll take their positives and their lessons from the game. But they will reset I think."

Perenara is relishing his time in the Māori All Blacks camp and being able to live, breathe and sleep Te Ao Māori.

"Being able to be submerged in Te Ao Māori, and live tikanga Māori is something that I've really enjoyed."

Coach defends selections

One of the surprises in the match tomorrow night is the omission of Zarn Sullivan from the 23, despite his star showing in Hamilton. Coach Clayton McMillan told teaomaori.news it's a matter of giving all members of the 29-man squad game time in a short window of opportunity.

"We sort of came into this camp wanting to give everybody exposure at this level, and the guy that's been named in his place, Josh Moorby from the Hurricanes, has been a good performer too. Zarn has been a victim of circumstance, really. He was an outstanding performer, and it's a bit harsh to have to leave him out, but we know Josh will do a good job in his absence."

McMillan described Saturday's test match with three yellow cards and one red card issued as a bizarre match but agrees with Perenara that it shows Ireland have improved a lot since arriving in Aotearoa a month ago.

"Just when you think you've got things right, at this level you've always got to be improving. I saw some big shifts from Ireland, and I think the ABs will be hurting from that performance.



"Traditionally, you have a pretty sharp bounce back, so it should be a pretty good game on Saturday. We can play our part by trying to beat them [Ireland] up a little bit on Tuesday. But it's not going to be easy."