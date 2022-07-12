Māori All Blacks fall short of clean sweep of Ireland

This match at times resembled test match quality but at, the end of the 80 minutes, Ireland continued to improve its series performance, holding on to win 30-24.

As they did in the first match, the Māori All Blacks started well with Ngāpuhi winger Shaun Stevenson scoring in just the third minute.

But Ireland winger Jordan Larmour caught Connor Garden-Bachop and Reed Prinsep unawares just minutes later running away from a quick lineout.

Just as happened in the second test in Dunedin, the referees played crucial roles in the first half, issuing Ireland loose forward Cian Prendergrast a yellow card after he tackled Isaiah Walker-Leawere within 10m from a penalty tap inside the Irish 22m zone.

But unlike the first match of the tour in Hamilton, the Māori side couldn't get their set piece right and Ireland pinched the resulting lineout.

Yellow card

Māori prop Ollie Norris was shown a yellow card of his own six minutes later, deemed to have entered a maul from the side while the Irish were camped on their opposition's try line. Ireland made sure not to waste their chance to capitalise, battering their way over to take a 17-5 lead into the break.

Just after the break, Irish winger Larmour was shown a yellow card after he tackled Garden-Bachop without the ball. The TMO deemed it was in a try-scoring position, and a penalty try was awarded. However, the Māori side couldn't take advantage of the extra player and couldn't cross the line again.

Handling errors and discipline were Clayton McMillan's side's worst enemy on a wet and cold Wellington pitch, with any semblance of attack undone by poor handling errors and giving away many penalties on defence allowing the visitors to wind down the clock.

No 8 Gavin Coombes sealed the win for Andy Farrell's men with 14 minutes left on the clock and levelled the series with the Māori All Blacks one win a piece, and continue the world number 2 side's momentum leading into the third and deciding test against the All Blacks also in Wellington.

Young Te Āti Awa utility Ruben Love provided a late ray of hope for the Māori, making a break and ultimately scoring a try to close the cap again to eight points. Another yellow card, this time to Stevenson, extinguished any chance of a late comeback, with Larmour picking up his second try, and with the Irish taking advantage of the extra man.

A late converted Brad Weber try right on full time put the Māori All Blacks six points from the visitors.