Māori All Stars name side for Saturday clash with Indigenous All Stars

The Indigenous and NZ Māori All-Stars teams have revealed who will take to the field this Saturday in the annual NRL clash of cultures.

Indigenous coach Laurie Daley names his team for Saturday. Credit: Facebook / NRL.

Earlier in the week, it was confirmed that newly signed Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs winger Josh Ado-Carr will lead his Indigenous brothers on to the field at CommBank Stadium in Parramatta, Sydney. It will be his third All-Stars appearance and the first time as captain taking the reins from Rabbitohs star Cody Walker who is unavailable as he focuses on the lengthy NRL season.

The Indigenous side also has more Cronulla Sharks players than any other club. Fullback Will Kennedy, five-eighth Nicho Hynes and halfback Brayden Trindall will have an early run together, and make their All-Stars debuts before their NRL season kicks off. Centre Jesse Ramien and prop Andrew Fifita complete the Sharks contingent.

A notable inclusion is Shaquai Mitchell, brother of suspended Rabittohs star Latrell, who has never played an NRL game before, has been called into the squad after Dragons player Jack Bird withdrew due to injury on Sunday. 25-year-old Shaquai will make his All-Stars debut from the bench alongside Brisbane Broncos pair Albert Kelly and Selwyn Cobbo, and St Illawarra Dragons player Tyrell Sloan.

David Kidwell names his Māori squad to take to the field. Credit: Facebook / NRL.

The Māori All-Stars team ushers in new players for this year. Morgan Harper (Manly Sea Eagles) and Reimis Smith (Melbourne Storm) debut in the backline, while Erin Clark (Gold Coast Titans) and Jazz Tevaga (Warriors) are named at hooker and lock respectively. Royce Hunt (Cronulla Sharks), TC Robati (Brisbane Broncos) and Tuku Hau Tapuha (Sydney Roosters) will make their All-Stars debut from the bench.

Warriors players Chanel Harris-Tevita and Kodi Nikorima will pair up in the halves. It will be Harris-Tevita's first time in the Māori jersey, while Nikorima will share the captaincy with last year's co-captain, Joseph Tapine (Canberra Raiders).

The women's Indigenous and Māori sides were also named. Roosters player Corban Baxter will lead her Māori All-Stars team in her third All-Stars appearance, joined by debutante Tiana-Raftstrand-Smith in the centres. Autumn-Rain Stephens and Jocephy Daniels debut on the wings with experienced duo Zahara Temara and Raecene McGregor taking over the halves. Former NZ Black Ferns rugby representative 38-year-old Lavinia Gould makes her debut from the bench along with Rangimarie Edwards-Bruce, who has come into the squad due to Page McGregor withdrawing because of injury.

The women's game will kick off the All-Stars festivities at 7:20 pm [NZ time] this Saturday, with the men's match rounding the night off at 10:10 pm [NZ time].