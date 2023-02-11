Māori All Stars receive playing jerseys at 'intimate event' alongside whānau

Source / Aotearoa NZ Maori Rugby League, Facebook

Māori All Stars tāne and wāhine have received their playing jerseys at an 'intimate closed event' ahead of Saturday's games against the Indigenous All Stars in Rotorua.

Aotearoa NZ Māori Rugby League says the players were presented with their jerseys alongside their whānau on Friday evening.

"The last night before game day gave the opportunity for our Tane and Wahine All Stars to spend time with their families in an intimate closed event organised by Aotearoa NZ Māori Rugby League where the players received their playing jerseys from their respective coaches and managers," ANZMRL wrote on Facebook on Saturday.

Source / Aotearoa NZ Maori Rugby League, Facebook

A pō whakanui celebratory event was organised by ANZMRL at Ngongotahā Chiefs Rugby League Club.