Māori and Aboriginal Australians protest Putin's Ukraine invasion

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has caused an international outcry, with furious anti-war protests both in Russia and around the globe. More calls have been made for sanctions and bans on Russian products, and New Zealand's government has pledged $2 million in humanitarian support for the people of Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Māori living in Perth, Western Australia, have shown their solidarity for Ukraine alongside the Aboriginal community, outside a Ukrainian Catholic church, in Maylands, over the weekend. They performed a haka and a corrobboree (an Aboriginal ceremonial ritual dance).

Leon Ruri, from Haka For Life from Kalgoorlie in Western Australia was one of the organisers who joined with the Aboriginals. Ruri told Te Ao Tapatahi a friend, Tim Juszczuk-Soltys, who was a part of their rōpu, is a Ukrainian Polish man who asked if Haka For Life would stand with him and his people. “It was very moving and very personal for all of us involved.”

Ruri explained that Juszczuk-Soltys wanted a way to help his fellow Ukrainians from Australia. He had also stood with Haka For Life on many occasions and compared his situation to what Haka For Life stood for and asked for its solidarity for this important moment. “That was our declaration and this is what he needed from our people. He knows the power of haka and our culture and our passion for the people around the world and Haka For Life is about standing for life and choosing life.”

“It was something we were happy to be a part of.”

The Haka For Life group was joined by the Corroboree For Life for the first time after the shared event of ANZAC day in 2018. We have worked closely together and we are all personal friends and forged a great bond, so much so that we can tautoko each other through difficult times.”