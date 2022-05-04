Māori and gender changes to Green Party rules makes Marama Davidson feel proud

Green Party co-leader Marama Davidson is proud of her party’s decision to drop its male co-leader rule to make way for non-binary and intersex people. The Greens also required that one of the leaders be of Māori heritage.

In an interview with Te Ao Mārama, she explains, “It’s a great achievement for all the members of the Green Party. They made this decision, and it was made to honour Te Tiriti.”

A special general meeting for the Greens was held at the weekend where its members made the constitutional decisions.

“For so long, the Greens have wanted to honour our Tiriti obligations, not those of the Treaty, but Te Tiriti. We’re talking about the constitutional transformation of Aotearoa and what that embodies to honour Te Tiriti.”