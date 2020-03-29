Māori and Pacific Covid-19 cases announced

Today the Ministry of Health has confirmed that out of the 514 Covid-19 cases to date, approximately 4% of those cases are Māori and 2.3% are Pacific people.

In a media conference with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern this afternoon, Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said, "We've just been able to do that breakdown today and we will provide that on the website but off the top of my head Māori so far are 4% of cases and Pacific 2.3%."

This makes the estimated number approximately 21 Māori and 12 Pacific people.

The Ministry of Health has now published ethnicity percentages of all cases on its website, with the latest figures as at 9am today.

Source / Ministry of Health

This is the first time we have seen specific numbers related to Māori and Pacific people. When it comes to poverty, overcrowded housing and health issues, Māori and Pacific struggle at a greater rate than non-Māori.

Dr Matire Harwood, a member of Te Rōpū Whakakaupapa Urutā (National Māori Pandemic Group), says if Covid-19 was to enter any of these vulnerable communities it would have dire impacts.

Ensuring these communities are prepared, protected and resourced is of the utmost importance, but so too is the effect of those in the Māori and Pacific communities living with Covid-19.

New Zealand had its first death linked to COVID-19 on the West Coast early this morning. The death was in a woman in her seventies who had initially been admitted with what was thought to be influenza complicated by an underlying chronic health condition.

"As we have seen around the world, COVID-19 can be a deadly disease – particularly for elderly people, and those with underlying pre-existing health issues," the Ministry of Health says.

"This latest sad news reinforces the importance of our move to Alert Level Four, and the measures we are all taking to limit spread, break the chain of transmission and prevent deaths."

Remember to stay safe, stay home and be kind.