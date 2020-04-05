Māori and Pacific Island Covid-19 cases expected to rise - 4.30pm Newsbreak

- 48 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed today with a rise in new probable cases to 41. That brings the total number of confirmed and probable cases in NZ to 1039. The number of people in hospital has climbed to 15, three of whom are in intensive care, two of which are in a critical condition. Another 29 people have recovered bringing that total to 156.

- As New Zealanders adjust to life at alert level 4, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced police made 795 prevention patrols. However, she says there are still some that are not listening, describing one man that had been arrested in Christchurch after his ignorant behaviour, ki tetahi whare hoko kai.

- The number of cases in the Māori and Pacific Island communities is expected to rise as the capacity to contact trace expands. An additional 190 people are now assisting with contact tracing on top of the health units, and a digital platform of testing will be used to expand the testing capacity if needed.