Māori and Pasifika over 40 eligible for covid-19 booster - ahead of Pākehā

Māori and Pacific peoples aged 40-49 will be eligible for a second Covid-19 booster from Friday, November 18. Pākehā are eligible from 50.

The decision by the Director-General of Health to expand second booster eligibility follows a recommendation from the Ministry of Health’s Covid-19 vaccine technical advisory group that lowering the eligible age to 40 years will help to address health inequity, with recent data revealing Māori and Pacific peoples remain at higher risk of severe outcomes from the virus.

The lower age eligibility will see more than 63,000 people immediately become eligible for the second Covid-19 booster.

“First and second boosters help to reduce the chance of more serious illness and hospitalisation, so we strongly recommend people book in for the vaccines they are eligible for.

“There is clear evidence that the burden from Covid-19 has fallen unevenly, and Māori and Pacific peoples are over-represented in Covid-19 hospitalisations with that risk increasing from the age of 40.

Second boosters can be given at least six months after a first booster, and at least three months after a Covid-19 infection.

Ministry of Health chief science adviser Dr Ian Town says the advice to lower the eligibility for Māori and Pasifika is based on data gathered in Aotearoa.

"This is in line with international best practice where those second boosters have been reserved for those at greatest risk, usually because of an underlying health condition such as diabetes, heart or kidney disease."

New variants post summer risks

Although the most recent case numbers topped 4000 for the first time since mid-winter, health officials say the overall numbers indicate the virus is starting to slow.

However, a "complex mix" of variants of Covid-19 could see the daily case numbers rise to over 10,000 daily over the summer as whānau head away on extended holidays.

"The outlook for summer, with more people travelling and with the unpredictable mix of variants circulating, at this point remains uncertain."

Old said reinfection rates were also climbing, with about 20 per cent of all cases reported cases being those who have had it previously.

Town says the ministry's advice remains the same, stay up to date with vaccinations and boosters." Isolate if unwell and ventilate homes and buildings as much as possible."