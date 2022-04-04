Māori and Pasifika NRL players to form own body

Credit / Getty Images (Mark Kolbe)

Māori and Pasifika NRL players are forming their own representative body.

With almost half of NRL and women's NRLW players identifying as Māori and Pasifika, they have decided to establish an advisory group to help amplify their voices.

Up to 12 players from NRL and NRLW teams will form the group, set up by the Rugby League Players Association ('RLPA'), a Sydney Morning Herald reports says.

"I’ve seen a lot of young Māori and Pasifika players either being too afraid to speak up or don’t realise what’s going on off the footy field in terms of manager and study payments that come with your contract," Tigers co-captain James Tamou told the Australian media outlet. "They’re just excited to train and don’t really think of those things off the field."

The Sydney Morning Herald says Tamou is one of the players who will sit on the inaugural advisory group. “I think this is a great initiative to give them a voice,” Tamou said.

RLPA chief executive Clint Newton backed this up, telling the Sydney newspaper this was an "important moment" for current and future Pasifika and Māori players.

“They, like all players, are essential to our game, and the newly formed player advisory group will provide further opportunity for our Pasikifa and Māori players to be heard," he said.