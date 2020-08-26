Māori arborist suspends himself in native trees in protest

Māori arborist Zane Wedding has suspended himself above the ground in trees as part of the latest attempt by protestors to stop the felling of a stand of native trees in the Auckland suburb of Avondale.

Wedding attached a platform to one tree and is sitting approximately six metres above the ground. He has connected the platform to several other trees, which he says makes it is impossible to fell any of the trees.

The group is protesting the removal of nearly 50 native trees including Maire and Kawaka, some of which are more than one hundred years old.