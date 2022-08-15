Māori are CCTV targets - Privacy Commissioner

Biometric data collected from surveillance cameras is being reviewed by the Privacy Commissioner amid concerns it could be used against the public, especially Māori.



Math in computers can use anything as innocuous as public security cameras or fingerprint readers to identify people. The latest technology can make measurements of a user's face or run fingerprints against national databases according to a discussion document from the commissioner's office.



A "strong case for further action" to ensure the use of biometric technologies is subject to appropriate privacy protections" has been identified according to Commissioner Michael Webster.



CCTV has been used in China's Xinjiang province to identify minority Uighur Muslim populations so they can be detained in so-called 'reeducation centres'.



Police and the Department of Internal Affairs use the technology in New Zealand, and in July legal opinions sought by government cleared the way for greater use of facial recognition, without law changes.

Racial profiling concerns

Documented bias and racial profiling raise concerns for Māori according to the commissioner.



'The collection and use of images that may include ta moko," is also a concern according to the document, which is designed to seek public opinion on how law enforcement and companies should be allowed to use biometric data.



Last week Police were issued with a compliance notice by the Privacy Commissioner, after it was discovered that officers in Wairarapa unlawfully photographed young Māori in December 2020.



It's also not just at a government level. The commissioner says as companies adopt the tech, they also need to know what's legal and what isn't.



"Greater clarity would allow organisations to innovate and make safe and effective use of biometrics when they have a good reason to do so, knowing the kinds of safeguards they need to have in place," the paper said.



The document says the public needs to know how and why their information is being collected and used.

Use other countries' template



"Regulatory clarity would assure the public that their biometric information should be processed only if it’s appropriate and safe to do so in the circumstances," the report says.

Other countries have already implemented protections which could provide a template to base legislative guidelines on, according to the commission document.



"While taking account of our specific context, New Zealand needs to remain broadly in line with comparable jurisdictions so that we maintain our global privacy and human rights reputation," it says.



"Other countries with which we commonly compare ourselves have implemented tighter controls on biometrics than New Zealand has."



The report comes a week after revelations thousands of Hikvision security cameras have been deployed by New Zealand government departments.

Hikvision is a Chinese government-owned company and the cameras are currently being decommissioned in Europe after an expose from Italian media discovered they were transmitting back to servers in the People's Republic of China.



Submissions on the Privacy Commissioner's consultation are due by September 30.