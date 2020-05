Ngahiwi Tomoana of the Iwi chairs forum says Māori are getting tired of working with Australian banks, and are starting to reach out to establish relationships with other banks in other countries.

Sir Pita Sharples travelled to China as a Minister of the Government to develop relationships between the Chinese and Māori, and those ties are now bringing business ventures to the fore. But it's not just China who Māori are reaching out too.