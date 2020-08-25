Māori artists look to new ways to make a living after Covid-19 lockdown

The cancellation of national and international art festivals across the globe due to Covid-19 pandemic has left many Māori artists having to find other ways to make a living.

But composer, practitioner and cross-genre collaborator, Horomona Horo who uses traditional instruments - taonga puoro - and has become an international Maori face of Taonga Puoro - has found new employment opportunities with Wintec School of Media Arts in Hamilton.

Horo has performed with orchestra groups, hip-hop groups with Pao Pao Pao, Opera in the Park with Kiri Te Kanawa and many other international artists.