Māori authors drive kaupapa that could support reo Māori library

A collection of stories about Te Tai Tokerau Tūpuna called A Fire in the Belly of Hineāmaru, features the stories of 24 inspirational rangatira from the north, including Nuku Tawhit'i, Hone Hika and Te Ruki Kawiti.

The authors Melinda Webber (Ngāti Kahu, Ngāti Hau, Ngāti Hine, Ngā Puhi, Ngāti Whakaue) and Te Kapua O’Connor, (Ngāti Kurī, Pōhū Tiare) told teaomāori.news all whānau deserved to hear these stories.

Webber said they planned “to kohikohi (gather) these stories, write them in a way that is accessible to whānau to kaiako to hapū and iwi who are interested in revitalising these korero.”

The book A Fire in the Belly of Hineāmaru is printed in both English and in Māori and O’Connor noted that “a lot of tamariki are learning in te reo”.

“Not only that but there is such a hunger for reo Māori resources at the moment. There is quite a movement to establish a reo Māori library so, for us, it was so important to have these kōrero in English and te reo Māori.”