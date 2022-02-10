Māori barbershop owner joins Starship Foundation board

South Auckland native Adrian Evans is the newest member of the Starship Foundation board of trustees, bringing with him business know-how and knowledge of healthcare and mātauranga Māori.

Evans, of Ngāpuhi, Ngāti Kahu, and Te Aupōuri is one of three Māori on the board and says he landed the role through his networks as the owner of Gentry Barber, in Central Auckland.

My network has brought this back to me in a way," he says.

"As barbers, we talk to people every day, so these conversations have opened up the opportunity to join the board or be invited to the board.”

Evans' passion for children's health was ignited when he was working as a health journalist in Manukau. He says one of his main objectives in this new role is to contribute to Māori health equity.

"The Starship Foundation recognises that to improve the health outcomes of Māori children, it needs to embrace the principles of Te Tiriti, so having more Māori voices on the board will help guide them and help make the changes necessary to improve health outcomes for tamariki Māori."

As a father of three, he's constantly reminded of the importance of growing up healthy children in Aotearoa.

"Health is primary to my concerns for my tamariki, healthy tamariki, happy tamariki, and they can participate in life fully," Evans says. "We've got too many of our kids who are sick and away from school, missing out on things that enrich their lives, I don't want to see any kids unwell."