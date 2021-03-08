Māori basketball star takes home prestigious award in US college tournament

By D'Angelo Martin

Charlisse Leger-Walker of Te Whakatōhea and Ngāti Porou is the starting point guard for the Washington State Cougars and is the recipient of this season's PAC 12 Freshman of the Year award.

Not only that but she also made the "All PAC 12" team - the first freshman to do so since 1998. 

"It's pretty overwhelming but I'm just super honoured to be recognised and receive such a prestigious award and so grateful that we've had so much success for our team."

Leger-Walker has aspirations to continue her career in basketball after college - either in the WNBA or in Europe or Australia.

