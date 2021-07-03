Māori Battalion learning resource for tamariki and whānau available online

Source / File

A new learning resource to help tamariki and whānau learn about the history of the Māori Battalion is now available.

The material has been developed by the the Ngarimu VC and 28th Māori Battalion Scholarship Board for tamariki of all ages, whānau, kura and schools.

"This creates a meaningful, tailored curriculum resource that allows ākonga Māori, ngā Rangatira mo āpōpō to see themselves, to see their ancestors, in their learning," Associate Education Minister Kelvin Davis said in a statement Friday, announcing the launch of the resource.

"This is all part of a shift towards an education system that gives Māori agency over education for Māori.”

By exploring the stories and history of the 28th Māori Battalion, students will have the opportunity to increase their awareness and understanding of the contribution the Māori Battalion soldiers and community made to whānau, hapū, iwi and the shape of our modern Aotearoa New Zealand, the statement said.

“We want to engage Māori learners in education, to help them achieve excellent outcomes. I see this resource as the first of many to be developed around Aotearoa,” Minister Davis said.

The new resource can be accessed in English and Te Reo here.