Māori Battalion soldiers honoured at special medal ceremony in Gisborne

A ceremony to honour members of the Māori Battalion has been held in Gisborne today.

Special tribute was paid to 66 members of Company C at a medal ceremony this morning.

Whanau gathered to receive war medals of soldiers in the Māori Battalion's C Company for the first time in 75 years.

Descendants of the Company C members were presented with the medals by the NZ Defence Force following a pōwhiri at C Company Memorial House at Kelvin Park.

Source / C Company Memorial House (Facebook)

The medals were owing to the men for their service but had not been formally presented to them after the war.

''They felt the medals needed to be presented face to face" rather than received in the post, researcher David Stone told RNZ. "Their position was do it right or we don't do it at all."

PRESENTATION OF MEDALS COMPANY C

In late February, the families of four Hawke’s Bay Māori Battalion soldiers were given their original World War II medals at an emotional gathering at Houngarea Marae in Pakipaki.