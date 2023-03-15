Māori beautician launches permanent makeup courses

Purpose and motivation are what created the beauty & makeup business, Māmā’s Time Out.

Māmās Time Out founder Tutiyana Watson (Te Arawa) built her Christchurch business from the ground up, creating a legacy for her four-year-old daughter and has recently created a safe space for other rangatahi to learn and develop their own skills and qualifications.

The 23-year-old offers a course through her business that allows her students to graduate with a certificate in Cosmetic Brow Tattoo and a certificate in Bloodborne Pathogen, allowing them to build and extend their knowledge on how to safely cosmetically tattoo clients and further extend their own businesses.

Watson notes that, while she has previously taught and assisted other rangatahi, this year's course will be her first with three students.

The cost per student is $4000, which covers course standards, equipment, and studies.

Watson says she has kept it low in order to make this course accessible to everyone interested.

Empowering others

"The reason this course is $4000 is purely to keep it accessible, making it more reasonable to offer potential students the chance to pay for it over time while still receiving great learning and skills.

“I have done one-on-one classes with people, teaching them the skills required in this field but this will be my first time teaching a permanent cosmetic tattoo brow course with three students and I am excited and thankful to my students for believing in me. They are part of why I choose to continue to push through with my mahi and why I am excited to start teaching them the skills I have learnt.”

Watson is delighted to have launched this course since she believes that the beauty business was meant to empower others, which is one of the reasons she appreciates her mahi.

“When I first started establishing my business and this course, I was afraid to be judged by other beauty and makeup artists but now, I take pride in my work.

To be successful in this mahi, is to understand your worth and to be in this industry you need to know your worth, you need to know your skill set and believe in yourself. That is what I wish to pass on to my students and to my daughter.”