Māori business benefits in UK FTA touted in national roadshow

Government forecasts predict the new UK free trade deal could boost GDP by between $700 million and $1 billion. Photo / File

NZ Trade & Enterprise (NZTE) wants to see Māori at the forefront of the free trade deal the government's signed with the UK, saying it presents major opportunities for New Zealand business.

That's the message from the government's international marketing arm as it fronts a roadshow traversing the motu to prepare businesses for the deal, which comes into effect next year.

In Dunedin on Monday, Christchurch on Tuesday, Auckland on Wednesday and Thursday, and Wellington on Friday, the roadshow will outline the help government can provide to enter the UK market.

"We are running break-out sessions for any Māori businesses who are interested at some stage in the future considering their goods and services being exported to the UK," NZTE Māori partnerships director Dale Stephens says.

"We would love to talk to them."

There has been controversy surrounding the new free trade deal from Ngā Toki Whakarururanga (NTW), a consortium, which demanded reform of the Trans-Pacific Partnership that became the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership.

More Māori exporters expected

NTW says it’s concerned a raft of chapters in the UK FTA threatens fundamental Māori rights and values, especially those on intellectual property, digital trade and foreign investment.

But the government says the UK was New Zealand’s seventh largest trading partner pre-COVID, with two-way trade worth NZ$6 billion for the year to March 2020 and it expects the deal to boost GDP by between $700 million and $1 billion every year.

The new deal removes 16 per cent tariffs on Mānuka honey, tariffs of up to 20 per cent on kaimoana and 8 per cent tariffs on horticulture like onions, kiwifruit and (at certain times of the year) apples.

What the government calls "prohibitively high tariffs" and "restricted quota" access for key meat and dairy exports will also be scrapped alongside GBP£10-26 per hectolitre tariffs on wine.

Stephens says the government already has about 330 Maori exporters but he expects that to surge under the new deal, especially as new start-up businesses canvass the UK market.

Once the deal is completed in early 2023, a Māori trade delegation is likely to be among the first to visit the UK.

The roadshow starts Monday, November 14. Businesses are invited to register their attendance here.