Māori business directory launched in Tāmaki Makaurau

Whāriki is the name of a Māori business network that seeks to uplift and tautoko Māori businesses through creative approaches.

Its latest work in their efforts to do this is the creation of a website that aims to be a Māori business directory.

“Our members laid down the wero to us to create a special place for them,” Whāriki general manager Jamie Irihia said at the launch this morning at the Spark Building in central Auckland.

“We can put all the events going on throughout the motu, whether in person or online so we can attend and put up our stories - the things that matter to us.”

Users would be able to look up businesses by hapū and iwi – so they could choose who they spent their money on, he said.

“If you want someone that makes coffee from Ngāpuhi, for example, well you can search by their iwi."

The website went live this morning, and already has 50 businesses registered.

However, Irihia says they are hoping to add many more to that list.

“Between us and our sister network Whāriki – Te Tai Tokerau, we have a thousand businesses owners, so we hope to get them all on soon,” Irihia said.

“So that’s why we built what we call a digital tūranga waewae, it's a place where we can be visible as Māori business owners.”