Māori business helps mums bury their placenta in special packaging

Ūkaipō is a small business that provides a biodegradable, leak-proof product that mums can use for the ancient process of burying their child's whenua or placenta.

Founder Te Miringa Parkes (Te Atihaunui-ā-Pāpārangi) got the idea for her product, Rau Whenua, from her mum, who she says has been thinking about this for more than 20 years.

“Ever since she had my older sister Grace, who is now 23 years old. So it’s something she's always felt, that this hasn’t really been accessible.

“So she went on a journey to find something that she felt could still embody the beauty in bearing the placenta but was more accessible and functional at the same time,” Parkes says.

Ūkaipō is the recent recipient of the runner-up award at the University of Auckland's Velocity $100k business competition, winning $5000 and an incubator programme worth $20,000.

“So from that, we will have a support system, mentors, and office space and things like that, which is pretty coo,l seeing its the University of Auckland's biggest business competition," Parkes says.

Ūkaipō received the overall runner-up award at the Velocity $100 Challenge

The product

Rau Whenua will come with a compostable box with a muka tie for tying the umbilical cord, a prayer card, and a brochure explaining the whenua burial process.

Parkes says the fact that all products are compostable was really important, Parkes says.

“It just doesn’t go hand in hand with who we are as Māori to have plastic, so it will have a biodegradable lining so you don't have to have a plastic bag.”

Parkes says there are different reasons why this is practised and it varies depending on iwi customs.

“For my area, we bury the placenta to give back to the land.

“For others, it can be about creating memories in planting a tree to remember your child growing up.”

Pre-orders for Rau whānau will begin on November 17.