Māori business leader replaces Sir John Key on AirNZ board

Air New Zealand announced this morning that Dean Bracewell (Ngāti Maniapoto, Ngāi te Rangi) will join their board of directors.

“Dean is one of New Zealand’s most highly regarded business leaders and intimately understands what it takes for a company to succeed in a tough and competitive environment,” Chairman Dame Therese Walsh says.

He will join former Avis Budget Group CEO Larry De Shon when they both start on the 20 April. The appointments were made to fill the vacancy made by the retirement of Sir John Key.

Dame Therese says that these two new directors will help with Air New Zealands’ post-COVID-19 recovery.

“Air New Zealand is a world class company that has earned the respect and love of Kiwis and customers around the globe,” Dean Bracewell says.

Mr Bracewell is currently a Director of Tainui Group Holdings, Property for Industry Limited and the Halberg Foundation. He is helping the Government through his work on the Future of Rail Steering Group.