Māori business manager in Rarotonga encouraged by return of tourist revenue

Captain Tama Lagoon Cruises is one of the Cook Islands' most successful tourism ventures but nothing could have prepared Antonia Poa (Te Rarawa, Waikato Tainui) for the impact Covid-19 would have on the business.

In her eight years of managing the business, she never expected to be at the front of a major reshuffle to keep the business above water. Poa found herself laying off seven staff and, like many others on the island, they had to move offshore to work, to help make ends meet

“We had no work and like everybody else on the island didn’t know what was next, didn’t know when we were going to be opening the doors again. Also, we were trying to figure out what we were going to do with our staff.”

“They’ve got mortgages, they’ve got children, they couldn’t just rely on the government subsidy,” she said.

She's saddened by the depopulation of the islands because of the impacts of Covid-19 on the small island nation and while Prime Minister Mark Brown agrees, he says this is something that has been experienced by the islands over time, just more so in recent months.

“During the Covid pandemic particularly in the last few months, the labour demand in New Zealand was drawing a number of Cook Islanders to New Zealand industries - the horticulture industry and the meatworks,” he said.

Vaccines in the islands

Mark Brown is elated that up to 90% of Cook Islanders have been vaccinated and, while the quarantine free travel bubble between New Zealand and the Cook Islands is providing relief, his number one priority remains to keep Covid-19 out of the 15-island nation.

Asked if New Zealanders should be vaccinated before travelling to Rarotonga he said that it is not something he was putting in place however, the Cooks are happy they’re protected.

“To our Cook Island communities and our Māori communities in New Zealand, get yourself vaccinated. We’ve vaccinated nearly everybody in our country. And there will be calls from our people in the outer islands, they won't want somebody coming to their islands unless they’ve been vaccinated” he said.

Pre-covid he says, the countries’ GDP worth was 500 million dollars, but with 12 months of no tourists, the GDP fell by 28%. Taking its toll on tourism ventures such as Captain Tama’s Lagoon cruises.

Just last month a 30 million dollar recovery package from New Zealand was announced but now, hopes are pinned on the quarantine free travel bubble between NZ and the Cooks to help strengthen the economy and to also support struggling businesses