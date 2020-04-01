Māori business owner welcomes Wage Subsidy Payment

At the end of last week, the government had already paid over $2 billion in wage subsidies to more than 400,000 workers affected by COVID-19 restrictions.

For one Te Tai Tokerau based artist, the payment has helped ease stress levels at a time when income is drying up.

"And within two days it was in my account," Hayley Lowe says

O Te Motu Creations were faced with swift changes following the closures of galleries and shops across the globe. Lowe (Ngāi Tūhoe, Ngāti Raukawa) was looking forward to the Hui Ahurei a Tūhoe later this month. The cancellation of this event due to Coronavirus and her raukura earring stockists being forced to close, she says her income stream was looking bleak.

"Obviously, with the lockdown everything stopped, so that meant we were having no income what so ever coming in.

"So it means we can still pay our bills and get through this time of uncertainty," Lowe says.

Last week she applied for the Wage Subsidy Payment set up in response to COVID-19. She was surprised at the quick and simple process.

"I thought gosh, do I apply for this? Is it going to be difficult, and I couldn't believe how easy it was. It literally took me two minutes.

"All I needed was my business IRD and my business number and entered that and my name, and that was it. I was waiting for a confirmation e-mail or more questions to come, and within two days it was in my account," she says.

Lowe says aside from giving her business a sense of certainty over the next 12 weeks, the payment also means one less thing to be concerned about during the nationwide lockdown.

"It just means I'm not going to be stressing in that and of course, that is going to impact on our whānau. Just knowing that that money's there to offer support for our business at this time. It eases a load for us."

The small family-run arts and jewellery business is based in the small Hokianga village of Kohukohu. It not only supports the household but many community initiatives across the country, and even in the Cook Islands.

"We support a number of environmental intiatives through the Ipukarea Society in Rarotonga. Manaaki Manawatū, supporting Māori men with cancer and their whānau."

They also support Kohanga Reo, by donating their creations for fundraisers.

O Te Motu Creations have been worn by the likes of Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, and are heavily influenced by Māori patterns.

Hayley Lowe is encouraging all Māori who might be eligible for the subsidy to apply, and hopefully remove some stress during the uncertain times ahead.