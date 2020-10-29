Māori business owners say support boomed after lockdown

Māori businesses say the push to buy local, Māori products has kept their businesses thriving through one of the worst economic downturns they've seen.

Designer Mitchell Vincent felt the sting of Covid-19. "It was a shock ... we saw doors close."

But some Māori business owners say the push to support local businesses was the help they needed.

Te Puni Kōkiri opened a popup shop showcasing the work of a few pakihi Māori in Wellington where clothing, mugs, jewellery, even eco-friendly packaging were displayed.

These designers have ambitions to promote te reo and develop industry skills in Aotearoa.

Taputapu owner Nikki Kennedy says, "What I've found is that people really want to support local."

In 2013 Business and Economic Research Ltd (BERL) estimated the Māori economy (asset base) was worth $42 billion and since then it has grown to in excess of $50 billion.