Māori businesses can’t recover until exporting resumes – FOMA

Traci Houpapa MNZM, JP is the chair of the Federation of Māori Authorities. Today she spoke with Tapataphi about the impacts of COVID-19 on Māori businesses. She explains the preparations that her member businesses went through prior to the lockdown.

“Many of our ahuwhenua Māori started to retrofit, and prepare for what we believed was going to be a pandemic and affect international markets,” Houpapa says.

She says that ‘mum and dad’ whānau businesses, are the ones that have suffered the most from the lockdown. But Houpapa is optimistic for the future.

“COVID-19 is yet another challenge that ahuwhenua Māori and the Māori economy will weather and survive,” Houpapa says.

“So closing the borders immediately impact our ability to continue with our supply chains.”

The key now, Houpapa says is for exporting to start again as soon as possible. Now is also time she adds, for us to make a transition to a carbon zero economy. Larger whānau, hapū and iwi farm businesses have fared well during the lockdown though.

“Ahuwhenua Māori typically strong balance sheet. We have a conservative approach to business. Our inter-generational focus means that we are investment ready and more resilient.”

Part of making a carbon zero economy includes using the internet to grow business reach and increase sales.

“While being a small island nation with a large moat, has been useful is [sic] us being able to combat and staunch the pandemic, it also means we have the opportunity to reconsider how we are engage with the world in terms of digital platforms and trade.”

FOMA are calling for the government to improve the way we manage resources, including water.