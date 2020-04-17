Māori businesses faced with challenges adapting to Level 3 restrictions

Māori businesses are planning how to adapt if the country moves to Alert Level 3. after the government announced the new restrictions under the level yesterday.

Restrictions under Level 3 would mean that restaurants, cafes, bars and malls would remain closed but food delivery services and take-away drive-through businesses will be able to resume.

Managing director of restaurant Ika Bowl, Ra Beazley says his business will be able to re-open as a delivery service, but there are some issues he could face.

“First, can we afford to open with what cash flow we have on hand and two, if we open will we see our sales close back again and how will that impact us as a business.”

CEO of company Kono NZ Rachel Taulelei says the businesses under the company have been working as an essential business since lockdown began.

Kono is a Māori-owned, top 100 New Zealand food and beverage company, farming more than 1000ha of land and sea, and exporting to over 25 countries.

“As soon as lockdown was announced we had to swing into gear and put in place a number of changes to our operational practices, be in it the vineyards, in the wineries, in our seafood factories or in our orchards," she says.

It has been a “phenomenal change” to the nature of our business and in the way we conduct ourselves, she says.

“So when level three arrives we really won’t be changing anything at all so those working from home will stay at home.”

Art gallery owner, artist and designer Logan Shipgood from Rotorua says he's unsure about whether or not he will re-open his gallery once the country is lowered into Level 3.

“It would be not much sense in doing it because we rely on a lot of international tourism here, he says.

“It’s been totally dead and I think it’s going to take a long time to get international tourism back to New Zealand again.”

He says instead he is revisiting old ideas from the past to see where he can go from there.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is due to announce whether or not the country will remain in Alert Level 4 or change to Level 3 on Monday next week.