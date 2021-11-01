Māori cases will pass Pacific tomorrow - Dr Rawiri Taonui

By Māori Covid-19 Analyst Dr Rawiri Taonui, in partnership with Te Ao Māori News
Today the Ministry of Health announced a new record of 162 Delta cases.
Record Māori cases
- Today’s numbers included a new record for Māori of 79 cases.
- This is the 29th consecutive day Māori have had the highest cases.
- The highest three days of Māori cases since Covid-19 first entered New Zealand have come in the last three days.
- Many more record days are certain.
Impact on Māori communities
- There are a record 1,916 active cases today.
- Māori are 43.7% of all active cases (837).
- There are 564 active cases isolating in 372 households in Auckland.
- The Ministry of Health has not released the ethnic data for this group. It can be assumed that the majority will be Māori.
- Active cases have overrun the capacity of managed isolation and quarantine.
Māori the most impacted demographic
- On October 12, my four-level percentage increase model (low 30%, medium 40-50%, high 60%) predicted 1,100 to 1,500 Māori cases by November 2.
- With one day to go, there are 1,226 Māori cases.
- On October 25, a second projection was that Māori cases would pass Pacific Peoples on November 3 or 4.
- Māori will pass Pacific (1,231) as the most impacted demographic tomorrow.
- Māori and Pacific are 70% of all cases (2,457) in the outbreak.
- Later this week, I will compile a new projection for November to December.
Noho haumaru, stay safe.
Dr Rawiri Taonui.